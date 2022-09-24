Mayo Clinic Health System celebrates 30th anniversary

Mayo Clinic Health System is celebrating the milestone of its 30-year anniversary.

Mayo Clinic Health System was established in 1992 with a vision of delivering great care locally, with seamless access to Mayo Clinic in Rochester for more complex health needs. Over three decades, the health system has expanded to include physical locations in 44 communities in Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin, including 16 hospitals and 53 multispecialty clinics. The health system also now offers a growing menu of virtual care options, as well as a mobile health clinic that brings quality health care to patients in rural communities.

“We are grateful for the trust our communities have placed in us and for the incredible service of our hardworking staff. Our model of care was built on the desire to bring personalized, outstanding Mayo Clinic care close to home in the communities we serve,” said Prathibha Varkey, M.B.B.S., president of Mayo Clinic Health System. “We began with one small site in Decorah, Iowa, and today, our integrated system serves more than 600,000 patients each year with primary, specialty, surgical, emergency and hospital care.”

Locations across the Midwest will celebrate Mayo Clinic Health System’s 30th anniversary in October in conjunction with Mayo Clinic Heritage Days. This annual weeklong event celebrates Mayo’s rich history and culture. In recognition of 30 years of community care provided by its dedicated staff, Mayo Clinic Health System will give back to the communities it serves through partnerships with local organizations to sponsor food drives or collect other items of need.

“It is an absolute privilege to be able to celebrate this milestone for Mayo Clinic Health System with our communities who look to us as their trusted partner in healthcare, as well as with our dedicated staff whose efforts, particularly recently, are frankly amazing,” said Robert Albright Jr., D.O., regional vice president of Mayo Clinic Health System in Southeast Minnesota.

Since its founding, Mayo Clinic Health System has continually invested in enhancing the well-being of patients, staff and communities. In the last few years alone, the health system has modernized facilities across the Midwest, enhanced equipment and digital technologies, and continued to recruit and develop top talent at every level.