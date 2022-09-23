Marvella Sydenstricker, 100, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away Friday, September 16, 2022 at the Sacred Heart Care Center.

Marvella was born to John and Marietta (Wright) Gosnell on September 17, 1921 on the family farm in Carroll County, Missouri. She had one sibling, a brother, Harold Gosnell (deceased). She played basketball for the high school team at Odessa High School in Missouri. She graduated from Odessa High School in 1939 and went to cosmetology school in Kansas City. She worked as a beautician until she married James Sydenstricker on December 20, 1942 at the Presbyterian Church in Odessa, MO.

Marvella and James Sydenstricker had one son, James Michael Sydenstricker. The family moved to Austin in 1955 and joined Westminster Presbyterian Church. She was an active member of the church participating in the Women’s Circle and serving as a Deacon. Marvella was also a member of the PTA at her son’s school.

Marvella loved to play golf and to sew, making her own clothes. She was an avid reader. She loved to travel and collect antiques with her husband. She enjoyed spending time with her friends playing bridge or doing needle work. You could frequently find Marvella out for dinner, dancing, or attending events at the Austin Country Club with her husband and friends.

Marvella is survived by her son, James Michael Sydenstricker, Austin, MN; and nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, October 1st at Clasen-Jordan Mortuary with the Reverend Michael Olmsted officiating. Interment will be at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be at Clasen-Jordan Mortuary on Saturday one hour prior to the service.