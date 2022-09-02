Man who violated DANCO sentenced to prison

Trendon James Johnson, 33, of Lino Lakes, has been sentenced 29 months in prison after being convicted of violating a domestic abuse no contact order.

Judge Kevin Siefken handed down the sentence Thursday afternoon in Mower County District Court. Johnson was given credit for 200 days served.

According to the court complaint, Austin police were called to a home in the 1100 block of Third Street NW at around 5:24 a.m. on Feb. 13 on burglary call. The resident, an adult female, told dispatch that the person in the house was Johnson and that she had a domestic abuse no contact order against him.

The victim told police that she was sleeping when she heard a noise and got up to investigate only to find Johnson, her ex-boyfriend and father of their child, standing in the kitchen. Dressed in a black hoodie and black ski mask, Johnson allegedly raised his hands and asked, “Are you going to take me to court on this too?”

The woman then went for her phone and later told police that she could hear Johnson running toward the back door.

When police arrived they observed shoe prints leading to and from the residence. They followed the shoe prints back to a home in the 900 block of Second Avenue NE, Unit 1 where they arrested him.

The hoodie was located at the residence and the shoes were located in a nearby garbage can. At the jail, Johnson claimed he had not left his residence since he was released from jail on Feb. 10, 2022.

A review of Johnson’s criminal history shows convictions for a number of harassment restraining orders, including one currently pending trial in Mower County District Court. He’s also been convicted for a pair of domestic assault charges and a separate DANCO violation.