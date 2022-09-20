Man gets prison on a pair of felony counts

An Austin man received a pair of prison sentences Friday on two separate cases.

Antonio Danquan Pitchford, 42, received 26 months in prison on a single count of felony predatory offender failure to register and 17 months for felony fifth degree drugs possession. The two counts, both handed down by Judge Jeffrey Kritzer, will run concurrently.

Pitchford was arrested on Oct. 21, 2021, at around 9:40 p.m. when a female living at a residence in the 1100 block of West Oakland Avenue called police requesting that Pitchford be removed.

While the woman told police he stayed at the residence sometimes, he didn’t live there.

While officers were on the scene, they observed Pitchford standing next to a bed with a mirror containing a white substance.

According to the court report, Pitchford admitted the white substance was methamphetamine and that both parties were smoking it.

Officers also discovered various drug and drug paraphernalia in the bedroom including a digital scale, plastic snort straw, a used meth pipe, a torch, a small silver tin with unknown contents and two to three shards of suspected methamphetamine, later determined to be .226 grams, and bindles containing a fine white powder determined to be fentanyl weighing .099 grams.

On Jan. 7, 2022, an Austin Police Department detective was contacted by the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension’s Predatory Offender Registration Unit to alert him that Pitchford was noncompliant with POR requirements after failing to return an annual address verification letter.

A review of Pitchford’s criminal record reflects four prior convictions for failing to register as a predatory officer dating back to 2004 as well as another felony drug conviction in July of 2015.