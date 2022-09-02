Luella Sarah Soiney, 82

Wife, Mom, Grandma, Friend, Luella Sarah (Koepsell) Soiney (also lovingly called “Grandma Bula”), age 82, was granted her angel wings on September 1, 2022. Her final days were spent surrounded by family at Saint Mary’s Hospital in Rochester. Luella was born on April 21, 1940, in Glenwood City, Wisconsin to Albert & Lydia Koepsell. She attended Lincoln School and graduated from Austin High School in 1958.

A few years after graduation, she married Robert Soiney on February 4, 1961. Robert and Luella welcomed three children, LuAnn, Michelle, and Jeff. When Luella wasn’t caring for her children, she kept herself busy by working as a store manager at Wally’s Market and Ankeney’s Mini Mart. She ended her career as a gaming manager and bookkeeper for ARC.

Luella was a lover of all things social – she enjoyed playing golf and especially loved the post-game luncheon where she could converse with friends. She enjoyed playing bridge with her friends, testing her luck at the casino with Bob, cross-stitching, bowling, and spending time with her family. She was a loving and compassionate person who loved her family and her friends dearly. She was an active member of Grace Lutheran Church.

For many, Luella is remembered as a master in the kitchen. She poured much of her time, energy, and love into cooking and baking delicious food to share with friends and family. Her “yummy bars” were coveted by many, especially her grandchildren. During holidays, Luella prepared dishes to perfection. As Luella got older her family tried to lighten her load by telling her not to worry about preparing a Thanksgiving meal. In true Luella fashion, she still showed up with eight pies.

In the role of Grandma, she spoiled all of her grandchildren, as grandmas often do. She was a woman who genuinely cared for others, and even in her final days, she would say to her loved ones, “Oh, you don’t need to make any special trips for me.” She never wanted to overcomplicate anything, and she wanted others to be comfortable. Luella enjoyed the simple pleasures of life, and in her own way, she showed others how to appreciate them too. In the face of challenges, Luella possessed a quiet strength that could be felt even in her final days. She was always making her family smile with her kind demeanor and her infectious smile. She loved her family deeply, especially her children, and her gentle, loving presence in our lives will be forever missed.

She leaves behind her loving husband of 61 years, Robert Soiney of Austin, MN; Daughter Michelle (Soiney) Ahles; Daughter-In-Law, Robin Peterson; Grandsons, Ryan Meyer and Adam Soiney; Granddaughters Meranda O’Connor, Megan (O’Connor) Manders, Mckinze (Ahles) Hutchinson, Mckala Ahles, Abby Soiney, Andrea Soiney; 15 Great-Grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her Daughter, LuAnn (Soiney) Allen; Son, Jeffrey Soiney; Parents, Albert & Lydia Koepsell; Sister, Eunice Downey; in-laws, Oscar & Georgia Soiney; Sisters-In-Law, Jane Soiney, Jean Sanders; Brothers-In-Law, Ronald Soiney, Richard Soiney, Earl Sanders.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. with visitation one hour prior on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at Grace Lutheran Church in Austin (2001 6th Ave SE, Austin, MN).