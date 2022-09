The Grand Meadow football team powered past Huron Lake-Okabena 36-6 on the road Friday.

Corbin Ludemann racked up 186 total yards and three TDs for the Superlarks (1-1 overall).

GM STATS

Passing: Cael Gilbert, 1-for-3, 67, TD

Rushing: Corbin Ludemann, 20-for-119, 2 TDs; Isaac Harmening, 8-for-32; Kaiden Burne, 3-for-29; Cael Gilbert, 10-for-19, 2 TDs

Receiving: Ludemann, 1-for-67, TD