Ludemann eclipses 200 yards as GM gets past Houston

Published 10:53 pm Saturday, September 17, 2022

By Daily Herald

The Grand Meadow football team beat Houston (1-2 overall) 34-14 on the road Friday night.

The game was tied at 14-14 in the second quarter, but Corbin Ludemann had a pair of TD runs to put the Superlarks (2-1 overall) up 28-14 in the fourth.

GM STATS

Rushing: Corbin Ludemann, 27-for-203, 3 TDs; Isaac Harmening, 6-for-94; Cael Gilbert, 16-for-31

Passing: Gilbert, 6-for-6, 83

Receiving: Connor Munson, 3-for-37; Ludeman, 3-for-26

