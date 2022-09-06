Lucille M. Leachman, 97, of Austin died Saturday, September 3, 2022 at her home.

Lucy was born March 26, 1925 in Austin, Minnesota to Mahlon and Clara (Cota) Sargeant. She was the youngest child in her large family. Her father died when Lucy was very young. Lucy would often recall how her many siblings and mother spoiled her with love. She loved to tell how her mother would tease her that she was so small because they ran out of material when making her.

On February 23, 1946, Lucy married John Leachman. She frequently spoke about how when they first met she didn’t like him much. Eventually he won her over, and when he returned from the war they were married.

Not long after they were married, they bought the home where they would spend the rest of their lives. Lucy was an excellent house keeper. She truly loved to clean. Lucy worked for many years as a CNA at St. Mark’s Nursing Home. A favorite story of hers was how on her first day on the job she was told she wouldn’t make it because she seemed too particular about her appearance. In fact, she stayed at St Mark’s for many years and always spoke of her time there fondly.

Lucy loved babies and small children and was always eager to help with her many nieces and nephews. Lucy was thrilled to be blessed with the opportunity to adopt two children. Having children made her very happy and she was proud of how hard John worked to be a wonderful father. Lucy and John gave their children many opportunities and later did the same for their grandchildren.

More than anything, Lucy loved being a grandma. Her daughter gave her six grandchildren, and Lucy loved them all. She loved to watch her grandchildren, regularly keeping them overnight for several days at a time. When they were able, she and her husband took their grandchildren on many small adventures. Lucy had exceptional fashion sense and especially loved to take her granddaughters shopping and to gift them with clothes. A beautiful blouse or outfit never went unnoticed by Lucy. When she became older and less able to travel, she found great joy in hearing about the life each grandchild was building.

Holidays were a favorite time of year for Lucy, she loved to give gifts and the craziness that came with a big family celebration. She delighted in conversation with others. She was witty, fiery, at times (very) stubborn, and always full of forgiveness.

She is survived by her children, Kim White and Kerry Leachman; grandchildren, Kandice Shaw (Bryce Bergene), Kourtney Shaw, Kea Shaw, Jordan White, Kelsie (Josh) Dahlen, Karson Smith; great granddaughters, Kastiella Shaw and Lillith-Anne Holicky; special nephews, Barry (Donna) Waller, Bruce Waller, and Brian (Lise) Waller.

Private Services are being planned with interment in the Veterans State Cemetery in Preston, Minnesota.

