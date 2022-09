The Lyle-Pacelli football team lost to Spring Grove 48-20 in Lyle Friday.

Trey Anderson ran for two TDs for LP (0-2 overall).

LP STATS

Passing: Jake Truckenmiller, 6-for-13, 83, TD

Receiving: Trey Anderson, 4-for-44; Hunter Bauer, 1-for-35; Logyn Brooks, 1-for-4, TD

Rushing: Trey Anderson, 18-for-81, 2 TD; Hunter Bauer, 7-for-14; Truckenmiller, 9-for-6; David Christianson, 2-for-1