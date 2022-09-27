Lorimer “Lem” E. Nelson, 89

Lorimer “Lem” Eldon Nelson, 89, of Lyle, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at the Mercy Hospital in Mason City, Iowa.

Lorimer Eldon Nelson was born November 27, 1932, in Austin, Minnesota to Newell and Bellena Nelson. He attended Pinehurst Country School and Lyle High School. Lorimer went on to farm and raise Black Angus cattle. On August 18, 1978, Lorimer and Sandra (nee Winkels) Burt were united in marriage at the Six Mile Grove Lutheran Church in Lyle, Minnesota. Together, Lorimer and Sandy raised five children.

Lorimer enjoyed raising Black Angus cattle, attending Angus cattle shows, summer baseball games in Austin, and daily road trips. He loved birds, animals, walking along the creek at the farm, and was a big Green Bay Packers fan.

Lorimer loved the Lord, his wife and children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He could make friends wherever he went and was known for his big smile and kind heart. Lorimer will be greatly missed.

Lorimer is survived by his wife, Sandy; children, Larry (Judy) Burt, Dawn Richardson, Joelle Nelson, Kelly Nelson, and Michael (Jodi) Nelson; grandchildren, Ethan (Kim) Young, Trevor (Ana) Young, Khari and Lucy Young, Christina Peterson, Alex and Amanda Trinh, Sullivan, Jett, and Lindi Nelson; great grandchildren, Brooklyn, Braxton, and Benson Peterson, Hendrix and Eisen Young, Sydney and Ellie Young; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, and friends.

Lorimer was preceded in death by his parents, Newell and Bellena Nelson; brother, Gerald; father and mother-in-law, Ray and Carrie Winkels; and brother-in-law, Richard Winkels.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, October 3, 2022, the Westminster Presbyterian Church in Austin, Minnesota. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service, Rev. Michael Olmsted officiating. Interment will be in Six Mile Grove Cemetery, Lyle, Minnesota. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.