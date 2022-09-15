Lois K. Callahan, 60

Lois K. Callahan, age 60, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at the Cedars of Austin. Lois Katherine Callahan was born December 9, 1961, to Walter and Mary (Shatek) Callahan in Austin. She was baptized at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Austin. Lois attended Austin High School and went on to receive her LPN degree. She worked as a nurse in many Austin area nursing homes throughout the years. Lois also worked for many years as a bartender at Thirsty’s in Austin. She had a true passion for pool and belonged to the D&R pool league in the 1990s through the 2000s. Lois enjoyed cooking, camping, and was a big animal lover who loved dogs. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Survivors include her daughter, Tiffany (John) Arett of Austin, MN; four grandchildren, Kaitlin, Mikayla, Jett, and Magnolia; nieces and nephews, Sherry, Elizabeth, Matt, Stacy, Sam, Jessica, and Melissa; siblings, Laurie (Rich) Sylvester of Rochester, MN, Larry (Debbie) Callahan of Lyle, MN, and sister-in-law, Tammy Callahan of Blooming Prairie, MN. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Mary Callahan; sister, Linda Butler; and brother, Lanny Callahan.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 19, 2022, at Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin. Visitation will take place from 2:00-5:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 18, at Worlein Funeral Home in Austin and one hour prior to the service on Monday. Interment will be in Grandview Cemetery, Austin. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.