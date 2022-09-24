Lila Mae (Montanye) Haakenson, 82

Lila Mae Haakenson has passed away at the age of 82 years young.

Born on 1 August 1940 on a farm near Geneva, Minnesota, to Charley & Genevieve Montanye, she is preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband Travis, her oldest son Andy Luna, and several beloved dogs – among them, Tiny, Muffin, Kansas, Fletch, Kennedy, Rudy, and Bruno – as well as a very feisty cat, Friday.

Always a “farm girl” at heart, Lila was strong willed, spirited, and playful. She spent her last years enjoying road trips while listening to the music of Dolly Parton and Johnny Cash, visits by countless cardinals and hummingbirds, and lots of puzzles, card games, and bingo wins.

She is survived, and will be greatly missed, by many loving family members and friends.

Visitation will take place from 11:00 a.m to noon on Saturday, 1 October 2022, followed immediately at noon by a celebration of life service and reception at Bonnerup Funeral Home (2210 East Main Street, Albert Lea, Minnesota 56007).