Letter to the Editor: An important November

Let’s not forget that Pres. Donald Trump is the only twice impeached president in the history of the U.S.A.

Most elected GOP congressional members saw him as a lump of clay to be molded. But it was apparent, and too late, that he did all the manipulating. The sign of a true sociopath. Ignoring his dangerous diagnosis came to a frightening reality in Charlottesville where the white nationalists, the Holocaust deniers, the Oath Keepers, and the KKK chanted “White Lives Matter.” His comment about “good people on both sides” threw oxygen on the flames allowing the malignant thought process to reach a fever pitch. This day was the beginning of potentially losing the democracy our republic was founded on.

As way too many in leadership positions did not call him out, this tells Trump that he is now the core of the Republican Party.

Remember this was the party of Lincoln. The party of family values, compassion, restraint, intelligence, empathy, thoughtfulness, truthfulness, loyalty, integrity, inclusiveness and fearlessness.

No one, including the self-proclaimed Christian Vice President Mike Pence, said he was wrong -— why? They feared for their positions of control, affluence and superiority. Mitch McConnell needed Trumps signature on tax cuts for who? For the one percent and the biggest corporations. Not us mere mortals! Add the fact that most GOP members did not vote to convict at either impeachment. Trump saw this enabling behavior as his ticket to steal the election on Jan. 6. The GOP handed him a permission slip.

After the election, 99.9% of the GOP knew he had lost -— as did he! But their refusal to speak out allowed for the first time, the GOP to become the anti-democracy party.

Be careful at the November election. Ask yourself if you want us to become a “Banana Republic,” led by oligarchs. Our politicians did not do the right thing. As a matter of fact, they fled and hid on Jan. 6. We need to, as the people of this nation, find strength in honesty and stop believing the lies. Vote your conscious. Don’t forget: Dorothy, the Cowardly Lion, the Scarecrow, and the Tin Man once believed the man behind the curtain.

Roberta Mistretta

Austin, MN