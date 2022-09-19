Late turnover costs Packers in loss at New Prague

Published 8:27 am Monday, September 19, 2022

By Daily Herald

The Austin football team had a late drive come up short when it lost to New Prague 28-17 on the road Friday.

The Packers (1-2 overall) had the ball while trailing 21-17 late in the game when the Trojans picked off a pass and ran it back for a score.

AUSTIN STATS

Passing: Jack Lang, 13-for-23, 301, TD, INT

Receiving: Peyton Ransom, 5-for-130; Manny Guy, 4-for-90; Isaac Osgood, 4-for-81, TD

Rushing: Jeremiah Landry, 11-for-16, TD; Lang, 2-for-3

More RSS General

Chateau closes out the season

Packer girls swimmers take fourth in Cougar relays

Queen Elizabeth II mourned by Britain and world at funeral

Minnesota Gov. Walz agrees to 2 more debates with challenger

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections