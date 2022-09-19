Late turnover costs Packers in loss at New Prague

The Austin football team had a late drive come up short when it lost to New Prague 28-17 on the road Friday.

The Packers (1-2 overall) had the ball while trailing 21-17 late in the game when the Trojans picked off a pass and ran it back for a score.

AUSTIN STATS

Passing: Jack Lang, 13-for-23, 301, TD, INT

Receiving: Peyton Ransom, 5-for-130; Manny Guy, 4-for-90; Isaac Osgood, 4-for-81, TD

Rushing: Jeremiah Landry, 11-for-16, TD; Lang, 2-for-3