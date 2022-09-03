Kittelson leads BP football team past Hayfield

The Blooming Prairie football team scored the first 26 points of the night and it went on to beat Hayfield 46-22 in BP Friday.

BP sophomore Brady Kittelson threw for 128 yards and three TDs and he also ran for 110 yards and a score.

BP STATS

Passing: Brady Kittelson, 7-for-17, 128, 3 TD

Receiving: Cole Christianson, 2-for-60, TD; Jacob Pauly, 1-for-15, TD; A. Lea, 1-for-9

Rushing: Kittelson, 7-for-110, TD

HAYFIELD STATS

Passing: Ethan Pack, 10-for-23, 183, 2 TD, INT

Receiving: D. Waldner, 1-for-33, TD; C. Krueger, 1-for-14; Cole Selk, 1-for-6

Rushing: Selk, 12-for-45, TD; Waldner, 5-for-20; Pack, 7-for-16; N. Kolander, 1-for-12