Julie L. Maxa

Julie L. (Schewe) Maxa unexpectedly passed away at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester on Sept. 15, 2022. She was able to be an organ donor.

Julie was born on Oct. 12, 1962 to Jerry and Deloris (Cummins) Schewe. She graduated from Austin High School in 1981, where she was active in orchestra, choir, and FFA, achieving the distinction of State Farmer. She attended Austin Community College, worked toward a degree in Agricultural Education at the University of Minnesota – St. Paul, and graduated from Albert Lea Technical College in 1988 with a degree in Computerized Accounting.

Julie met her husband, Keven, in 1983. They married on Aug. 15, 1987 at Oakland Lutheran Church.

Julie was an active member at Oakland Lutheran Church her entire life. Julie helped with many events and served as secretary for 8 years.

Julie worked for Austin Public Schools as a Paraprofessional for 22 years at Banfield Elementary and Woodson Kindergarten Center. Every October, Miss Julie told her class that she turned 6 on her birthday just like they did. She often ran out of hands for them to hold.

Julie loved spending time with family and friends. Her favorite activities were done together with them, including bowling, attending concerts, exchanging books, driving, enjoying gatherings of all kinds, and volunteering – especially when it involved kids.

Throughout her daughters’ time in Girl Scouts, Julie was an active troop leader. Julie also served Austin as a city-wide Cookie Mom and Service Unit Manager.

The heart and soul of Julie’s volunteering was in 4H. She was very active as a youth member and helped her kids maintain the tradition. Julie showed swine and several non-livestock projects. She was successful at the Freeborn County Fair, going to the State Fair and AKSARBEN many times as a youth. Julie became an adult leader upon graduating out in 1982. She enjoyed being involved and helping out wherever she could, serving as chaperone, advisor, event volunteer, and Oakland Club key leader in addition to positions on county committees. She loved animals, especially the rabbits she raised with her daughters.

Julie is preceded in death by her father: Jerry Schewe; mother-in-law: Lois Maxa; and uncle: Glenn Schewe. She is survived by her mother: Deloris Schewe; husband: Keven Maxa; children: Matt Maxa, Becky [Travis] Mattson, Katie Maxa, and Megan Maxa; brothers: Gary Schewe and Brian Schewe [Cole Rivard]; father-in-law: Ken Maxa; brother- and sisters-in-law: Steve [Hong] Maxa and Christi Sasso; aunts and uncles: Robert Todd, Cheryl Schewe, Dave [Diane] Schewe, and Donna [Butch] Newman; nieces and nephews: Kim Maxa, Lynn Maxa, Mia Romani, Tara [Ryan] Wiersma, Jennie Stolzenberg, Wyatt Rivard, Grace Rivard, and James Haney; and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given to Oakland Lutheran Church.

Visitation will be held 4-8pm on Friday, Oct. 7 at Clasen-Jordan in Austin. Celebration of life will be held at 11am on Saturday, Oct. 8 at Oakland Lutheran Church with Pastor Patrick Ziems. Private burial will be at Fairview Cemetery.