Judy E. Crnkovic, 82

Judy Ellen Crnkovic, age 82, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Society – Albert Lea, Minnesota. Judy was born April 4, 1940, in Austin. She worked in the cafeteria at Ellis Middle School for many years. Judy enjoyed playing games, especially cards, dice, and yard games. She also loved gardening and watching birds. Her favorite were cardinals. Most of all, she loved spending time with family, friends, old coworkers, and her dogs. Judy will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Survivors include her sons, Jon Crnkovic and J.T. Crnkovic; grandchildren, Kyle Crnkovic, Kari Morrison, Landon Crnkovic, Leslie, Crnkovic, Jenna Crnkovic; siblings, Lyle (Charlotte) McKee, Karen (Dan) Brown, Vicki (Gary) Larson, Rick (Laurie) McKee; and many other loving relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Crnkovic; son, Jimmy Joe Crnkovic; and daughter-in-law, Connie.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Faith Evangelical Free Church in Austin. It will be held at the Youth Center/East building. Visitation will take place from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Friday, September 16, at Worlein Funeral Home in Austin. Interment will be in Grandview Cemetery, Austin. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.