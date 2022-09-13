Joyce Monty, 93

Joyce Irene Monty, aged 93, passed away at The Meadows in Grand Meadow, MN on September 9, 2022.

Joyce was born to Sigurd T. and Ella (Handy) Melbo on January 20, 1929 in rural Trail, MN. She graduated from Gonvick High School in 1947 and attended Normal Training, later teaching in East Grand Forks, Minnesota.

On December 4, 1948, she married Charles Monty in Red Lake Falls, MN. They made their home in northern Minnesota until 1958 when Charles became a Minnesota State Trooper stationed in southern Minnesota.

Joyce was an avid gardener throughout her life and was happiest working outdoors. She enjoyed quilting and sewing and was a Minnesota sports fan through and through. Joyce was also very proud of her Norwegian heritage and always ready with home-made lefse for family gatherings, a tradition she passed on to her family.

Joyce is survived by her three children: Marcia (Fred) Krebsbach of Chatfield, MN, Allan (Mary) Monty of Grand Meadow, MN, and Karen Pritchard of Green Valley, AZ; five grandchildren: Jody (Greg) Davis, Sara (Tom) Sturgis, Mike (Becky) Monty, Anne (Jesse) Neumann, Mitchell (Maren) Pritchard and Darla (Kelin) Whipple; and fourteen great grandchildren: Logan, Aden, Owen, and Hala Davis; Olivia and Cal Sturgis; Ethan and Ava Monty; Hailey, Charles, and Claire Neuman; Addilynn Pritchard and Teagan and Daryn Whipple.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Monty; and siblings, Bjarne Melbo, Grace Melbo, Emma Nyland, Naomi Hedlund, Stella Kothenbeutel and Larry Emerson.

As per Joyce’s wishes, a private graveside service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be left at Hindtfuneralhomes.com