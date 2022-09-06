Joshua J. Meyer, 34

Joshua James Meyer, age 34, of Altamonte Springs, Florida, passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022. Born in Ohio, Joshua grew up to do amazing things. He pursued his artistic ambitions and completed a successful academic career at Full Sail University. Not done, he then went on to make an impact at Golf Channel and Cherry Beakart; leaving his mark on friends, family and everyone he met.

Survivors include his father, Michael J. Meyer of Austin, Minnesota; mother, Kimberly Meyer of Lexington, Kentucky; brother, John Meyer of Lexington, Kentucky; grandfather, Alvin Meyer of Austin, Minnesota; grandparents, Joe and Ann Robinson; aunts and uncles, Kathy (Sean) Barry and Kelley (Daniel) Yates; and many cousins, friends, and other loving relatives.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.