John L. Wagner, 78, of Adams, Minnesota, passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022 at Mayo Clinic Hospitals – St. Mary’s Campus in Rochester, Minnesota.

John Louie Wagner was born on January 27, 1944 in Osage, Iowa to Herbert and Rose (Stephanie) Wagner. He served in the U.S. Army from 1966-1968. John married Joyce Matheis on May 24th, 1969 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Johnsburg.

John worked for 34 years at Coca-Cola Bottling in Austin Minnesota. After retiring from Coca-Cola, he worked on Jim Sathre’s farms for 14 years.

He enjoyed working out in his woodshop doing crafts/projects for many locals in Adams and especially for family. He also enjoyed going to toy shows and collecting Coke memorabilia and John Deere tractors. He loved camping with family and friends. He enjoyed taking his grandchildren on road trips to Iowa and Wisconsin. He was a family-centered man and his family meant the world to him. He will be greatly missed by his family and anyone who met him.

He was preceded in death by his parents Herbert and Rose Wagner, father-in-law and mother-in-law Joseph and Velma Matheis; his brother Daniel; his sister Ceclia; and brothers-in-law Gene Michels, Jerry Matheis and Richard Matheis, and nephew Ryan Gordon.

John is survived by his wife, Joyce Wagner of Adams, MN; children, Michael Wagner of Adams, MN, Jason (Shelley) Wagner of Austin, MN, Justin (Michelle) Wagner of Owatonna, MN, and Mark (Brittany) Wagner of Austin, MN; eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren; his sister, Mary Michels of Stacyville, IA, brothers, Robert (Grace) Wagner of Stacyville, IA, and Jim (Linda) Wagner of Osage, IA and nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be at the Adams Funeral Home on Wednesday September 14th, 2022 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm and at the church one hour prior to the service on Thursday morning. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 am on Thursday, September 15th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Adams with Father Antony Arokiyam and Father Marty Schaefer officiating. Interment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Adams American Legion Post #146 will provide military rites.