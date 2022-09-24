Jamey Helgeson: Come join us for an ice cream social open house

An ice cream social open house will be held from 6-7:30 p.m., on Monday, Oct. 10 at LIFE Mower County.

We would like youth of all ages with disabilities and their families to join us to see what LIFE has to offer, how we as a community can support each other, and what we can bring together for programming and networking. Please come visit with us at LIFE and the kids can make ice cream sundaes, socialize, play games and enjoy the facility. If you have any questions, please contact Dawn at 507-473-4831 or dawn@lifemowercounty.org.

Your vote has power. Pledge to vote today

Voting is very important. Your vote helps choose the people who will run the government, make laws, decide where government money gets spent, and much more. The people who get picked to run the government — and the decisions they make — can have a big impact on the lives of people with disabilities and their families. If you do not vote, then you do not get a say in what happens.

Make a pledge today to at https://tinyurl.com/YourVoteHasPower2022 :

• Vote this November.

• Pick people who you believe will make good changes for your community, state, and country.

• Encourage your friends and family to vote.

Join us and commit to being a voter as soon as you are eligible! Then make a plan for how you will cast your ballot.

Support LIFE Mower County’s 70th Anniversary Celebration

LIFE Mower County is celebrating its 70th anniversary in 2022 and we are pleased to announce that the LIFE is Better Together 70th Anniversary Celebration will be taking place on Sunday, Oct. 16 at the Holiday Inn Austin Conference Center.

This event -— designed for the whole family — is not to be missed. The evening will begin with a social hour with hors d’oeuvres at 5 p.m. followed by dinner at 6 p.m. The evening’s activities will also include entertainment by Brandon Sampson and John Wheeler from Six Mile Grove, a cash bar, raffles, a Heads or Tails game, and 70th Anniversary Presentation and Video Premier.

LIFE Mower County is a privately funded, non-profit organization. We don’t receive any state or federal funding. In order to provide programs and services to support individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families, fundraising events like this 70th Anniversary Celebration are necessary. One hundred percent of the funds raised at this event will be used in Mower County to support people of all ages with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families.

Online ticket and sponsorships sales have closed. There are still a few ways you can support this event:

• Make a financial donation

• Purchase a raffle ticket, $20 per ticket

• Donate a raffle basket item

Learn more at hwww.lifemowercounty.org/70thanniversarycelebration or call 507-433-8994.

Upcoming Events

Tuesday: Hawaiian Luau

Wednesday: Walking Club at Nature Center

Thursday: Creative Arts at Austin Artworks Center

Friday: Ice Cream Social and Karaoke

Saturday: Big Island Rendezvous

Oct. 3: People First Aktion Club

Oct. 4: Open Center

Oct. 5: Special Olympics Bowling

Oct. 6: Creative Arts – Halloween Cookies in a Jar

Oct. 7: Bean Bag and Pool Tournament

Oct. 8: Mystery Trip

You can see the full calendar at https://tinyurl.com/LIFEMCCalendar