In Your Community: Duplicate Bridge

We had five full tables playing Duplicate Bridge at the Mower County Senior Center in Austin on both Tuesday and Wednesday. We also celebrated one birthday by singing the birthday song. Play starts at 11:30 a.m. both days.

Tuesdays winners were:

• First place, Jim Fisher and Dave Ring

• Second place, Barb and Orrin Roisen

• Third place, Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever

• Fourth place, Jim Fisher and Larry Crowe

• Fifth place, Edna Knobbe and Loren Cleland

Wednesdays winners were:

• First place, Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring

• Second place, Loren Cleland and Rick Stroup

• Third place (tie), Vandy Newman and Ron Peters and Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher

• Fifth place, Paul Hanson and John Leisen

Many bridge players think this game is a highly defensive game. Paul Ross wrote an article about that very idea in the December 2021 Bulletin. He advises us to “analyze the deal” before leading after taking partners’ opening lead. And why not? We have listened to the bidding, the opponent makes a lead, and then we see what the dummy has shown — three areas of information about the hands. Many contracts are at the mercy of good analyst players. You will find some of those players at the Senior Center.

Elsewhere in the center, the 500 players are by far the largest group. Another interesting group are the needle experts who make a variety of knitting articles; they will sell or give away, for just pennies and the lunch room is open and well staffed from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.