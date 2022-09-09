In Your Community: Duplicate Bridge

Players from Mason City and Northwood, Iowa, Albert Lea, Austin and Rose Creek, gathered to play bridge at the Mower County Senior Center on Tuesday and Wednesday this week. Start time for both days is at 11:30 a.m. The time is set to accommodate the center as we always want to be finished before 4 p.m., the official closing time.

Four and a half tables (nine teams) played both days. We are happy with our attendance yet we are nearing the time when we will lose players who belong to the snowbird group.

Tuesdays winners were:

• First place, Gail Schmidt and Joyce Crowe

• Second place, John Leisen and Rick Stroup

• Third place, Jim Fisher and Dave Ring

• Fourth place, Harriet Oldenburg and Lorraine Quinlivan

Wednesdays winners were:

• First place, Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever

•Second place, Jim Fisher and Larry Crowe

• Third place, Barb and Orrin Roisen

• Fourth place, Vandy Newman and Ron Peters

There is always something going on at the center. In one room we had pool

players. another had a group of ‘needle experts,’ and the biggest group would be the 500 players.

Of course the lunch room is busy from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The venue serves as a welcome Center, and everyone seems to have a smile on their face.