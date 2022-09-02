In Your Community: Country Financial donates to Austin Police Department

The Officers of the Austin Police Department and Mower County Sheriff’s Office thank Jordan Johnson and Country Financial for their generous donation of $1,500 to the LEC fitness center. Many of the officers use the center to improve their physical and mental well being and to find an out to the daily stresses of their position. The fitness center has proven a success and continues to keep quality, serviceable equipment through officer payroll deductions and donations from community members and local business. Over the last few years, the community has stepped up and given the program a great boost which has allowed APD’s Fitness Center Committee to purchase some quality new equipment. Capt. Todd Clennon said that APD is grateful for the support they have received and thank all involved.