In your Community: Brownsdale Study Club

It was an unusually warm 90 plus degree day when five members of the Brownsdale Study Club met at the home of Therese Manggaard on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

President Shelley Vogel opened the meeting with the reading of the Collect. “Advice from my Mother” was the roll call. Responses reflected the love and respect for their Mother’s kind words and wisdom. The minutes and treasurer’s reports were approved.

There was no old business. Under new business, Shelley submitted a bill for $6 for printing new booklets. There was discussion about a couple possible recipients for our annual donation at the end of the year. Mary Kidwiler Moritz distributed copies of the by-laws with the new amendment. A special outing to Rushford in October was discussed.

Mary made a motion to adjourn, seconded by Fern Paschke.

Mary explained that years ago, all the Brownsdale Study Club records were inadvertently destroyed when the Brownsdale Library was remodeled. The earliest record preserved was from October 1985. The meeting was held at Pat Woodfill’s home. Hazel Schlichting was welcomed as a new member. It was recommended that the by-laws be reviewed to see if any changes need to be made. However, no one had a copy, and none of the members seemed to know where a copy could be located. President Rosie called for the topic each member would present throughout the remainder of 1985 and into the next year. This task needed to be completed so the booklets could be printed. The balance in the treasury was $27.54.

Shelley presented the main topic, “Queen Elizabeth II.” Elizabeth Alexandra Mary was born April 21, 1926 and passed away September 8, 2022 at the age of 96. She was the queen of the United Kingdom and other commonwealths that came and went during her reign. She was the longest reigning British monarch (70 years) and held the second longest reign of any monarch known in history. Eighty-one percent of UK residents were born after Elizabeth became queen. She received over 3.5 million letters during her reign. Elizabeth sat for over 130 official portraits and enjoyed being behind the camera taking personal photos of her family. She loved her horses and her corgis. Her majesty once demoted a footman and cut his salary for giving her corgis whiskey.