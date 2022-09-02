In Your Community: Area organizations donate to kids closet program

Each year, the Austin Early Risers Kiwanis, Faith Free Church, and the Eagles Club come together to raise and donate money to the Kids Closet program at Austin’s elementary schools and Austin’s Head Start program.

The annual donation began in 2015 to “engage with the Austin community in a signature event,” according to previous Early Kiwanis president Mark Nibaur. “We were exploring options and heard that this was a need in the schools, and it’s worked out really well.”

“We’re very proud to be able to support the community in this way,” said current Kiwanis president Rick Young. “We’re always looking for ways to help children, and the Kids Closet program is great because it directly supports students.”

The Kids Closet program provides needed clothing essentials for students in need and the community support helps schools to replenish their supplies. Each Austin elementary site and the Austin Head Start program receive $500 from the annual donation.

“This is our big fundraiser each year,” Nibaur said. “And we really look forward to it. This is our seventh year, and we’re excited to keep helping support Austin students.”