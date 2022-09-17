In You Community: Duplicate Bridge

Duplicate Bridge is played twice weekly in Austin, at the Mower County Senior Center. On Tuesdays and Wednesdays start time is 11:30 a.m. Players come from Austin, Rose Creek, Albert Lea, Mason City and Northwood, Iowa.

We do have a certified director on Wednesday, but our games are not recorded because no one is working to get points. Nine teams played on Tuesday.

Winners were:

• First place: Jim Fisher and Dave Ring

• Second place: Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever

• Third place: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters

• Fourth place: Barb and Orrin Roisen

Eleven teams played on Wednesday. Some great hands dealt out that made six and seven — seven being the most one can get. Winners were:

• First place: Barb and Orrin Roisen

• Second place: Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring

• Third place: Paul Hanson and John Leisen

• Fourth place: Bonnie Fritz and Bonnie Fritz

• Fifth place: Julie Prochnow and Lorraine Quinlivan

It is a joy to belong to this group of card players. Under adverse conditions health wise these past two or three years, plus a third of us reaching over 90 years in age. The camaraderie is contagious and heartwarming. This week, this reporter was roasted for incorrectly reporting last week’s winners. We often wonder if anybody ever reads this column, but sure enough, last week we reported that a team from Rose Creek took second place when in fact they tied for first place. So Rick and John, keep it up, we enjoy your company and your finesse. I wonder, should we report golf scores on this venue also.