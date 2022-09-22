Howard DeLane Wytaske, 89

Howard DeLane (PeeWee) Wytaske passed away on Thursday September 15, 2022 at the age of 89 at Thorncrest in Albert Lea, MN.

Howard was born on December 28, 1932 in Dennison, IA to Leo Wytaske and Helen Alwin Wytaske. On November 27, 1952 Howard married Sharon Hickey at First United Methodist Church in Austin, MN.

Howard worked several jobs over the years including the iron range, Milwaukee Motors, farming, Concrete Units, Norseman Trucking, and finally Palmer Bus Company.

He enjoyed playing cards, golfing, fishing, telling and playing practical jokes, but most of all his gardening. He loved to plant his garden and flowers so his yard was his sanctuary and happy place. His pride and joy though was his family.

Howard is survived by his children Terry (Linda) Wytaske of Austin, MN, Rick (Kay) Wytaske of Austin, MN, Tammy Kelly (Dan Bishop) of Pepin, WI, and Lisa (Jim) Bennett of Clarks Grove, MN.

Grandchildren Robert (Jennifer) Nelson of Marrieta, CA, Gloria Delgado (Daric Warneke) of Fremont, CA. Christine Wytaske ( Matt Skaja) of Bloomington, MN, Carina (Matt) Beauvais of Ellendale, MN, Tiffany Peerson, of Blue Eye, MO,

Theresa Heise (Nicole Peterson) of Mazeppa, MN, James (Jessica) Yerhart of Brownsdale, MN, Joseph (Sarah) Wytaske of Wanamingo, MN, and Brettany Bennett (Andy Beaudry) of Albert Lea, MN, 13 Great Grandchildren and 3 Great Great Grandchildren, and many Nieces and Nephews. Sister in law Patricia Hickey of Maple Valley, WA, and Marlyn (Richard) Klinzing of Babbitt, MN.

He was preceded in death by his parents Leo and Helen Wytaske, Wife Sharon Wytaske, infant daughter Cindy, grandson’s David Yerhart, and Richard Wytaske, his brothers Dale, Dennis, Cecil, Donald, Darold, and Dean. Sister in laws Marge, Delores, and Louise, and brother in laws Hank Hickey and Floyd Hickey.

A private celebration of life will be held on Oct 1 along with a burial at Grandview Cemetery in Austin, MN.

In lieu of cards and flowers consider planting trees or flowers in your garden or donating to the Arbor Day Foundation