The Austin boys soccer team lost to Holy Angels 2-1 in Art Hass Stadium Friday night.

Holy Angels scored the go-ahead goal with 2:59 left in the game.

Leo Hernandez scored the lone goal for the Packers (1-2 overall) when he tied things up at 1-1 with 5:41 left in the first half.

Austin lost to Mankato East 1-0 on Thursday.