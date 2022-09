Hayfield volleyball team brings down Medford with a sweep

The Hayfield volleyball team beat Medford (3-4 overall) by scores of 25-20, 25-22, 25-19

Reese Baumann had 15 kills for Hayfield (7-3 overall) and Sydney Risius added 36 set assists and 17 digs.

“It was a night and day difference from Tuesday night and it was nice to have Autumn Bjornson back in the lineup,” Hayfield head coach Jo Kruger said. “Tonight was a good night for us.”

Hayfield stats: Ava Carney, 2 assists, 20 digs; Haeven Skjervem, 1 ace, 6 kills, 10 digs, 1 block; Reese Baumann, 1 ace, 1 assist, 15 kills, 3 digs, 1 block; Autumn Bjornson, 2 aces, 2 digs; Allison Meier, 5 kills, 3 digs, 1 block; Sydney Risius, 1 ace, 36 assists, 2 kills, 17 digs; Kristen Watson, 1 dig; Jenna Klocke, 3 ace serves, 1 set assist, 2 kills, 9 digs; Natalie Beaver, 11 kills, 4 digs, 2 blocks; Breanna Subbert, 1 ace, 2 digs