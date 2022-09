The Hayfield football team lost to Kenyon-Wanamingo (3-1 overall) by a score of 32-7 in Hayfield Friday.

Ty Bronson had a one-yard TD run to bring the Vikings (0-4 overall) within 25-7 in the second quarter.

HAYFIELD STATS

Passing: Ethan Pack, 9-for-14, 134, TD

Rushing: Ty Bronson, 11-for-28, TD

Receiving: Isaac Matti, 2-for-40; Cole Selk, 2-for-35