Greenman shines as Packer girls fall to Wingers

The Austin girls swimming and diving team won the bulk of the events, but it couldn’t match Red wing’s depth as it lost to the Wingers 104-82 in Bud Higgins Pool Thursday.

Eighth grader Gracie Greenman took first in the 500-yard freestyle and the 100-yard backstroke for the Packers.

AUSTIN RESULTS

200-medley relay: Gracie Greenman, Kaylee Butts, Olivia Walsh, Alivia Hemry (second, 2:00.72); Emma Czarnota, Addison Tobak, Addison Walsh, Jaycie Pollack (fourth, 2:15.31)

200-freestyle: Abbie Boysen (first, 2:11.10); Anna Kossman (thrid, 2:15.36); Sydney tobak (sixth, 2:21.61)

200-individual medley: Kaylee Butts (fourth, 2:39.35); Addison Tobak (fifth, 2:45.41); Jaycie Pollack (sixth, 2:45.56)

50-freestyle: Olivia Walsh (first, 25.26); Alivia Hemry (second, 27.11); Leah Pischke (sixth, 29.77)

Diving: Reese Norton (first, 181.40); Rachel Engelstad (second, 180.85); Ali Portz (fifth, 108.50)

100-butterfly: Addison Walsh (fourth, 1:16.01); Madison Tauger (fifth, 1:22.64)

100-freestyle: Olivia Walsh (first, 56.57); Addison Tobak (sixth, 1:05.11)

500-freestyle: Gracie Greenman (first, 5:42.54); Leah Pischke (fourth, 6:43.89)

200-yard freestyle relay: Alivia Hemry, Kaylee Butts, Abbie Boysen, Olivia Walsh (first, 1:47.12); Anna Kossman, Jaycie Pollack, Addison Tobak, Sydney Tobak (third, 1:55.71); Madison Tauger, Anita Rao, Sherilyn Spear, Aliani Thiravrong (sixth, 2:02.26)

100-backstroke: Gracie Greenman (first, 1:05.62); Anna Kossman (fifth, 1:14.05); Emma Czarnota (sixth, 1:22.09)

100-breaststroke: Kaylee Butts (fourth, 1:21.43); Alivia Hemry (fourth, 1:21.43); Addison Walsh (sixth, 1:24.28)

400-freestyle relay: Abbie Boysen, Jaycie Pollack, Anna Kossman, Gracie Greenman (second, 4:11.51); Sydney tobak, Leah Pischke, Madison Tauger, Addison Walsh (fourth, 4:27.44)