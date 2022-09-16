Grand Meadow volleyball team sweeps Houston
Published 9:34 pm Thursday, September 15, 2022
The Grand Meadow volleyball team beat Houston 25-14, 25-16, 25-18 in GM Thursday.
Kendyl Queensland had 13 kills for GM (7-4 overall).
GM stats: Kendyl Queensland 13 kills, 6 digs, 2 aces; Lauren Queensland 3 kills, 18 digs; Sydney Cotton 1 kill, 15 digs; Cheyenne Bakken 3 digs; Isabelle Fretty 2 kills, 29 assists, 5 digs, 1 ace; Heidi Weiss 3 kills, 3 digs, 1 ace; Lexy Foster 4 kills, 2 digs, 6 aces; Rebecca Hoffman 7 kills, 7 digs; Haylie Paul 2 digs