Grand Meadow volleyball team downs Cardinals

The Grand Meadow volleyball team took down LeRoy-Ostrander (3-2 overall) by scores of 25-18, 22-25, 25-16, 25-22 in LeRoy Thursday.

Kendyl Queensland paced the Superlarks (3-1 overall) with 11 kills and her sister Lauren Queensland added 11 kills as well and 13 digs.

GM Stats: Kendyl Queensland, 11 kills, 10 digs, 2 aces; Lauren Queensland, 11 kills, 13 digs, 3 aces; Sarah Wurst, 6 digs, 1 ace

Sydney Cotton, 18 digs, 1 ace; Lexy Foster, 6 kills; Rebecca Hoffman, 2 kills, 3 digs, 1 ace

LO stats: Jordan Runde, 16 kills, 19 digs, 1 ace; Jenna Olson, 29 set assists, 9 digs, 2 aces; Brooke Jasper, 3 kills, 12 digs, 1 ace; Kaci McKenzie, 7 Kills, 8 digs, 1 ace; Benita Nolt, 17 kills, 15 digs, 2 blocks, 3 aces

Maddi Huntley, 17 digs, 3 aces