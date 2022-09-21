GM volleyball team sweeps Rebels

The Grand Meadow volleyball team beat Southland (3-5 overall) by scores of 25-10, 25-10, 25-16 in Adams Tuesday.

The Superlarks (8-4 overall) were led by Kendyl Queensland, who had 10 kills.

GM stats: Kendyl Queensland 10 kills; Lauren Queensland 6 kills; Sydney Cotton 11 digs; Isabelle Fretty 21 assists, 12 digs; Lexy Foster 4 kills, 3 aces; Rebecca Hoffman 2 blocks

Southland stats: Breeley Galle 4 kills; Bria Nelsen 8 assists; Nora Schmitz 13 digs; Shannon Kiefer 1 ace; Katelyn McCabe 6 kills, 13 digs; Maren Wehrenberg 11 assists