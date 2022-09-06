Gadge D. Weitzel, 17

Gadge Douglas was born April 28, 2005 in Albert Lea, MN, the son born to Nicole Weitzel and James Cole.

Gadge enjoyed playing video games and spending time with his friends and family. Gadge had a huge heart with so much love yet too give. Although he was taken from us too soon, Gadge will never be forgotten.

Gadge D. Weitzel died Thursday, August 25, 2022 at his home in Albert Lea, MN.

He was 17 years of age. Gadge is survived by his mother: Nicole Weitzel and three sisters: Eboni, Ivy and Skylar of Albert Lea and his father: James Cole and two brothers: Gavin and Conner; grandparents: Doug and Dawn Weitzel, Lincoln and Beth Cole and great grandmother: Harriet Oldenburg; as well as many other aunts, uncles, cousins and their families.

Please join for a Celebration of Life for this loving young man on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 3916 West Oakland Ave Austin, MN from 1:00pm-4:00p.m.