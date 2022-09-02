Field day slated for Sept. 16

A field day presented by University of Minnesota Extension is planned for Sept. 16 in Clarks Grove, at the Keith and Jay Kuiters farm, located a quarter mile south of Clarks Grove on County Road 45.

Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. with an opportunity to observe the corn hybrid plots. Following registration, a variety of topics will be covered by representatives from University of Minnesota Extension, Riverland Farm Business Management, and Industry. The program will wrap up at noon with lunch to be provided.

Nathan Drewitz, Extension Educator, will cover estimating corn yield and local samples will be taken for yield estimation. Lynn Hoffmann, Riverland Community College Farm Business Management instructor will provide a 2023 cash flow.

Mike Bates, Seed and Crop Protection Retailer, will discuss seed and crop protection chemical supply and prices for the coming 2023 season.

Weeds and weed management continue to be a significant challenge for growers across Minnesota, and volunteer corn continues to be one of those challenging weeds. Ryan Miller, extension educator, will discuss 2022 Minnesota Soybean Grower funded research addressing difficulties controlling volunteer corn in Enlist soybeans.

Brad Carlson, extension educator, will cover fall nitrogen management practices.

Liz Stahl, extension educator, will share some of the latest results from University of Minnesota cover crop research. There will be plenty of other discussion on crop and pest management issues from the 2022 season.

This is sure to be an informative event, and for more information please contact Ryan Miller, mill0869@umn.edu, call or text 507-213-8106.