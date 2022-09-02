Evie Mohrfeld: Looking ahead to a busy time of travel
Published 5:01 pm Friday, September 2, 2022
2022 trips at a glance by deluxe motor coaches
Sept. 13: Church Basement Ladies. Ames Theatre in Bloomington.
Sept. 25: Trolley ride plus St Croix River dinner and cruise in Stillwater. Music and narration included.
Oct. 12: Fall leafing cruise on the Lacrosse Queen on the Mississippi River. This is a dinner cruise including music and narration.
Nov. 17-18: “White Christmas” at the Fireside Dinner Theatre in Wisconsin. Professional theater and holiday buffet. Lodging in Ft. Atkinson, Wisconsin.
Dec. 15: Special Holiday dinner show “It’s a Wonderful Life” at the St Paul Hotel. Limited seating.
These are our extended travels by air:
October 7-15: New England fall tour
March 17-23, 2023: Charleston, Savannah, and Jekyll Island
Aug. 31- Sept. 10, 2023: Seine River Cruise, two days in Paris.
Phone numbers: 612-845-0799 for Jan or 507-438-3946 for Evie. Website is www.eviestravel.com
We are located at the Mower County Senior Center, 400 Third Avenue, NE in Austin