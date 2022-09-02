Evie Mohrfeld: Looking ahead to a busy time of travel

2022 trips at a glance by deluxe motor coaches

Sept. 13: Church Basement Ladies. Ames Theatre in Bloomington.

Sept. 25: Trolley ride plus St Croix River dinner and cruise in Stillwater. Music and narration included.

Oct. 12: Fall leafing cruise on the Lacrosse Queen on the Mississippi River. This is a dinner cruise including music and narration.

Nov. 17-18: “White Christmas” at the Fireside Dinner Theatre in Wisconsin. Professional theater and holiday buffet. Lodging in Ft. Atkinson, Wisconsin.

Dec. 15: Special Holiday dinner show “It’s a Wonderful Life” at the St Paul Hotel. Limited seating.

These are our extended travels by air:

October 7-15: New England fall tour

March 17-23, 2023: Charleston, Savannah, and Jekyll Island

Aug. 31- Sept. 10, 2023: Seine River Cruise, two days in Paris.

Phone numbers: 612-845-0799 for Jan or 507-438-3946 for Evie. Website is www.eviestravel.com

We are located at the Mower County Senior Center, 400 Third Avenue, NE in Austin