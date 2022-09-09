Education Briefs
Published 5:17 pm Friday, September 9, 2022
Minnesota State Community and Technical College
The following Austin student has received a Workforce Development Scholarship:
Alexander Anderson, Electrical Line Worker Technology
University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire
The following area students received scholarships:
Austin
Izzy Hemann, Minnesota Meets UWEC Scholarship, Austin High School
Madison Schlichter, Minnesota Meets UWEC Scholarship, Austin High School
Racine
Ella Quam, Freshman Honors Scholarship, Stewartville High School
Southern New Hampshire University Summer 2022 President’s List
Austin
Tommy Parks