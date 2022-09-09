Education Briefs

Published 5:17 pm Friday, September 9, 2022

By Daily Herald

Minnesota State Community and Technical College

The following Austin student has received a Workforce Development Scholarship:

Alexander Anderson, Electrical Line Worker Technology

University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire

The following area students received scholarships:

Austin

Izzy Hemann, Minnesota Meets UWEC Scholarship, Austin High School

Madison Schlichter, Minnesota Meets UWEC Scholarship, Austin High School

Racine

Ella Quam, Freshman Honors Scholarship, Stewartville High School

Southern New Hampshire University Summer 2022 President’s List

Austin

Tommy Parks

