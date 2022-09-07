District 23 Democratic candidates to hold early voting rallies

The Senate District 23 DFL will host a caravan on Saturday, Sept. 17 across the district to highlight early voting efforts.

The caravan will make eight stops and feature candidates running for the Legislature. People are invited to join the caravan or attend any one of the rallies.

Legislative candidates will be at each rally to talk about why they are running for office and how people can get involved to promote the vote. Rally locations will also include information about how people can vote early starting Sept. 23 at their county courthouses, and some city halls, as well as by mail.

“Attendees who travel along are encouraged to decorate their cars and have fun,” said Angie Hanson, Senate District 23 DFL chair. “Voting early in person or by mail without an excuse is still somewhat new. People might not be aware this option is available. It’s extremely helpful to people who have trouble getting to their polling place, might be out of town on Election Day November 8 or might like the convenience of voting by mail when they have time.”

The caravan will start in District 23B with Senate candidate Brandon Lawhead and House candidate Tom Stiehm. The schedule is as follows:

• 9-9:30 a.m., Pine Lawn Park, 75430, Hwy 16, Grand Meadow

• 10-10:30 a.m., Adams Community Park, North of Adams on Hwy 56

• 11-11:30 a.m., Bandshell Community Park, 9th Pl SW/1st St SW, Austin

• Noon-12:30 p.m., Central Park, Main St W/ Center Ave., Bloomington Prairie

Lawhead and Mary Hinnenkamp, the candidate for District 23A, will take part in the following rallies:

• 1-1:30 p.m., Water tower next to Water Treatment 5th Ave W / SW 52nd Ave., Ellendale (Rain Location will be park on Park Ave.)

• 2-2:30 p.m., Park on 2nd St. SE/Broadway Ave., S, New Richland

• 3:15-3:45 p.m., Community Swimming Pool, 1st Ave. NW, Wells (Rain location-Thompson Park, 7th Street SE)

• 4:30-5 p.m., New New Denmark Park, Bridge Ave/Ruble Ave., Albert Lea (Rain location Fountain Lake Gazebo, Fountain/Bridge Ave.)

Everett Bradley, who performed at both President Barack Obama and President Joe Biden’s inaugurations and who plays with Bon Jovi, will be on the tour and providing a short performance.