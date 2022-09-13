Dietitian’s Dish: Begin 4 families – celebrating National Family Meals Month

By Kristina Swanson

Corporate Hy-Vee Dietitian

School is back in session, after-school activity schedules are booking up and carpooling everyone’s friends from one sporting event to the next is keeping your family busier than ever! It’s time to recharge and refuel with help from your Hy-Vee dietitian team just in time for National Family Meals Month!

You may have noticed your family members picking up eating habits and cues from one another at mealtime. We have found that families that improve their healthy eating habits as a whole achieve lasting success rather than if only one family member is working on their health and wellness.

Begin 4 Families is our four-week virtual nutrition education program where we encourage the whole family to focus on their health while building a positive relationship with food and giving them the knowledge to fuel their bodies.

Each week of Begin 4 Families programming will focus on a different health topic where a Hy-Vee dietitian will provide realistic and useful tips on:

Food 4 Fuel: How to properly fuel the body

Shopping 4 You: Create balance with food groups

Healthy Habits 4 You: Foster healthy habits

Family Meals 4 You: Improve the quantity and quality of family meals

Enjoy games and activities to make the sessions fun for the whole family! Plus, end each session with a simple follow-along recipe to prepare like this quick and easy snack: Balanced Bagel.

Balanced Bagel

Serves 1

All you need

• ½ whole-wheat bagel

• 2 tbsp peanut or almond butter

• ½ banana, sliced

• 1 tbsp mini dark chocolate chips

All you do

Spread peanut butter on bagel and top with banana slices and mini dark chocolate chips. Enjoy!

Recipe source: https://hy-veekidsfit.com/ https://hyveekidsfitstorage.blob.core.windows.net/media/19673/kidsfitclub_balancedbagel_hr.pdf

Throughout the month of September we are offering Begin 4 Families for free! Does your family have a busy schedule and can’t commit to the same date and time each week? You can also opt for the on-demand version of Begin 4 Families where you can watch a Hy-Vee dietitian walk through the program when it works best for your busy family. You can register for one of our three virtual sessions for free with a promo code from your local Hy-Vee dietitian!

The information is not intended as medical advice. Please consult a medical professional for individual advice.