DC Drifters hosting Beach Boys tribute in AL

Published 5:14 pm Tuesday, September 27, 2022

By Daily Herald

The CJS Music Award and DC Music are is bringing Surfs Up — Beach Boys Tribute to Albert Lea’s Marion Ross Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 15.

The show features the hit songs that made The Beach Boys legacy and the iconic legends what they are today. The DC Drifters have recruited musicians from four additional top bands to portray the Beach Boys in this show. This is a must-see performance for its passion and commitment to the Beach Boys.

Tickets are $20. For more information, visit: http://actonbroadway.com/concertsevents/

