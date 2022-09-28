Darren Dash is set for Oct. 11

Published 2:29 pm Wednesday, September 28, 2022

By Daily Herald

The 11th Annual Darren Dash is all set to go.

The 5K race, which honors the life of Austin native and running enthusiast Darren Lewis, will be held at Lafayette Park at 10 a.m. Oct. 11.

All events will start and end at Lafayette Park located. Each participant will receive a tee shirt and a medal. The 5K will start at 10:00 a.m.

Water stops and post race refreshments will be provided for all participants. Proceeds from this event will go to a scholarship fund for Austin Cross Country runners and for programs committed to improving mental and physical health in the community. Darren Dash has given out over $25,000 in scholarships to date.

Registration can be done on line at www.darrendash.org, or at Lewis Physical Therapy. Packet pick up will be the morning of the race from 8:00 to 10:00 AM at Lafayette Park.

