Daniel F. Kane, 72

Daniel F. Kane, age 72, of Mora, Minnesota, formerly of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Monday, August 29, at his home in Mora. Dan was born January 25, 1950, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the son of Warren and Mildred (Mummert) Kane. He graduated from Austin High School in 1968 and Macalester College in 1973. Dan also served in the Peace Corps during 2005 and 2006.

Dan was a leader for community nonprofits, worked with the University of Minnesota’s Martin Luther King Program, and held a staff position in a nursing home. He was a consummate volunteer who committed his life to serving others and social justice causes. JFK’s 1960 speech “ask what you can do for your country” guided his life and led him to proudly serve in the Peace Corps in Moldova during one of the most brutal winters in decades. Dan’s passion led him to return 4 additional times at his own expense to direct projects for orphanages, schools, and infrastructure. He also did a project in neighboring Ukraine, and he abhorred the brutality by Russia against the Ukrainian people and country.

A love of nature and the outdoors gave Dan much joy. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and canoeing. He introduced friends to the Boundary Waters and made at least 19 annual trips there while he was physically able. Dan was proud to have been an Eagle Scout.

Consistent with his life’s mission of helping others, Dan donated his body to the Mayo Clinic for educational training.

Survivors include Dan’s twin brother, David (Linda) Kane of rural Hackensack, Minnesota (formerly of Rochester and Austin); nephew, Trevor (Rebecca) Kane, great-nephews and niece, Robert, Gabriel, and Mary of Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina; niece, Sara (Michael) Seal, great-nephew and niece, Calvin and Carolyn of Minneapolis, Minnesota; and niece, Dana (Chris) Dolle of Moorhead, Minnesota. Dan was preceded in death by his parents, Warren and Mildred Kane. A private celebration of life for family and close friends will be held this fall.