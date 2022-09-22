Daniel Edward Guiney, born January 12, 1960, dearest brother, beloved teacher and eternally wandering soul, left this world unexpectedly and too soon in the early hours of September 12th following an 18-month battle with cancer. Throughout a life that began on a farm in Austin, MN, to the campus of St. John’s University, the streets of Chicago as a Jesuit Volunteer, a house boat on the Mississippi River, and dozens of countries with long stays in Israel, India, China, Bangkok and most recently Tadjikistan. Daniel lived and died helping people, learning about the world around him and fully taking in the experience of living. Daniel is preceded in death by parents Francis and Aurelia. His memory will be forever cherished by siblings, Mary, Dorothea, Ellen, Joseph, Maureen, Timothy and Patrick. And by an earthbound constellation of heartbroken friends, colleagues, students and fellow travellers that stretches all around the globe. If the measure of a person’s worth is the quality of the friendships they leave behind, then Daniel died one of the richest people on earth, and we are all the richer for having known him. A Memorial Service will be held on 10/01/22 at 11am at the St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church in Minneapolis. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Doctors Without Borders or a charity of your choice.