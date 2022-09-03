Cougars get past Lyle-Pacelli football team

The Lyle-Pacelli football team lost to Mabel-Canton 40-22 on the road Friday night.

The Athletics (0-1 overall) pulled to within 16-14 when Trey Anderson ran for a two-yard score in the second quarter, but the Cougars put up 24 straight points to pull away.

LP STATS

Passing: Jake Truckenmiller, 4-for-14, 63, TD, 3 INT

Receiving: Trey Anderson, 3-for-62, TD; David Christianson, 1-for-1

Rushing: Truckenmiller, 13-for-65; Hunter Bauer, 6-for-27; Trey Anderson, 10-for-12, TD; David Christianson, 2-for-6