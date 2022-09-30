Convictions Sept. 11-25

— Terry Antonio Conde, 23, Austin, was sentenced to 144 months in prison for felony first degree criminal sexual conduct-penetration child under 16 years old-significant relationship.

— Troy Bryce Mitchell, 55, St. Paul, was sentenced to five years supervised probation for felony theft-take/use/transfer movable prop without consent. He must follow several conditions and pay $889.99 in restitution. Failure to do so could result in 17 months in prison.

— Juan Ramiro Pena, 48, Austin, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for gross misdemeanor DWI-refuse to submit to chemical test; breath or test refusal or failure. He must follow several conditions and pay a $500 fine. Failure to do so could result in 150 days in jail.

— Antonio Danquan Pitchford, 42, Austin, was sentenced to 26 months in prison for felony predatory offender fail to register. He was also sentenced to 17 months in prison for felony fifth degree drugs possession-meth. Sentences to run concurrently.

— Tracey Lynn Ristau, 59, Austin, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for gross misdemeanor DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. She must follow several conditions and pay a $500 fine. Failure to do so could result in 180 days in jail.

— Billy Ray Singsaath, 34, Austin, was sentenced to three years supervised probation for felony first degree criminal damage to property-value reduced over $1,000. He must follow several conditions and pay $47.21 in restitution.

— Waleed Abdulaziz Thatcher, 38, Moose Lake, Minnesota, was sentenced to 17 months in prison for felony fifth degree possession schedule 1,2,3,4-not a small amount of mariuana.

— Vincente Bautista Zarate, 35, Austin, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for gross misdemeanor DWI operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 360 days in jail. He was also sentenced to two years supervised probation for gross misdemeanor DWI operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. He must follow several conditions and pay a $900 fine. Failure to do so could result in 180 days in jail.

— Dwight David Blanchard, 44, Hayfield, was sentenced to seven years supervised probation for felony DWI refuse to submit to chemical test; breath or test refusal or failure. He must follow several conditions and pay a $50 fine. Failure to do so could result in 54 months in prison.

— Christopher Peter Franz, 32, LeRoy, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for gross misdemeanor third degree DWI-any amount schedule I/II drugs. He must follow several conditions and pay a $500 fine. Failure to do so could result in 365 days in jail.

— Raymond Leonard Sheldon, 55, Kasson, was sentenced to five years supervised probation for felony fifth degree drugs possession. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 15 months in prison. He was also sentenced to two years supervised probation for gross misdemeanor third degree DWI-under influence of controlled substance. He must followed conditions and pay a $300 fine. Failure to do so could result in 365 days in jail.

— Darrell James Wigham, 34, Stillwater, was sentenced to 86 months in prison for felony first degree arson-dwelling. He must also pay $87,500 in restitution.

— Michael Wolphagen, 42, Austin, was sentenced to five years supervised probation for felony fifth degree drugs possession. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 13 months in prison.

— Julia Cesar Mendez, 28, Austin, was sentenced to one year unsupervised probation for gross misdemeanor driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety. He must follow conditions and pay a $500 fine. Failure to do so could result in 180 days in jail.

— Shane Robert Merchlewtiz, 34, Eyota, was sentenced to seven years of supervised probation for felony first degree DWI-under influence of a controlled substance. He must follow several conditions and pay a $900 fine. Failure to do so could result in 64 months in prison.

— Jeffrey Michael Phillips, 40, LeRoy, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for gross misdemeanor second degree DWI-refuse to submit to breath test. He must follow several conditions and pay a $500 fine. Failure to do so could result in 180 days in jail.

— Jennifer Lisa Rasinski, 50, Baxter, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for gross misdemeanor third degree DWI-any amount of schedule I/II drugs. She must follow several conditions and pay a $500 fine. Failure to do so could result in 180 days in jail.