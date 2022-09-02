Convictions: Aug. 21-28

— Keshaun Austin Baker, 22, Bettendorf, Iowa, was sentenced to 41 months in prison and fined $223.13 in restitution for felony.

—Jimmy Wani Evans, 35, Austin, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for gross misdemeanor traffic-DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. He must follow several conditions and pay a $500 fine. Failure to do so could result in 289 days in jail. He was given credit for 75 days served.

— Justin Lee Peterson, 28, Rochester, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for felony fifth degree drugs possession. He must follow several conditions. He was given credit for seven days served.

— Marguerite Louise Scholz, 33, St. Paul, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for felony theft/use/transfer movable property without consent. She must follow several conditions and pay a $50 fine.

— Michael Jonathan Vela, 35, Minersville, Pennsylvania, was sentenced to 98 months in prison and fined $200,000 for felony second degree drugs sale of methamphetamine or amphetamine in school/park/public housing zone.

— Fabian Bri Zapata, 20, Rochester, was sentenced to 48 months in prison for criminal sexual conduct-third degree-victim mental impair/helpless.

— Victor Augustino Soro, 30, Rochester, was sentenced to three years supervised probation for felony attempted fourth degree assault-peace officer-throws/transfers bodily fluids. He was also sentenced to one year supervised probation for gross misdemeanor third degree DWI-under influence of alcohol. He must follow conditions and pay a $500 fine. Failure to do so could result in 180 days in jail.

— Izaiah Solo Dampha, 20, Austin, was sentenced to one year supervised probation for gross misdemeanor fifth degree drugs possession. He must follow several conditions.

— Kristin Kathleen Sheldon, 34, Racine, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for fifth degree drugs possession. She must follow several conditions.