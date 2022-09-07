Commonweal Theatre presents the drama ‘Good People’

The Commonweal Theatre in Lanesboro has announced the opening of its fourth production in the 2022 season: “Good People” by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright David Lindsay-Abaire.

Opening night will be on Saturday, Sept. 10. For more details and to purchase tickets, visit www.CommonwealTheatre.org or call (800) 657-7025.

“Good People” centers on Margaret Walsh, a single mother of a disabled daughter, who has just lost her dollar store job and faces eviction. Desperate, she tracks down an old friend who escaped their blue-collar neighborhood to become a wealthy doctor. Margie decides he’s her last chance to turn her life around. Brimming with sharp humor, “Good People” sheds light on the struggle between the haves and the have-nots in America.

“This show is going to be a bit more in-your-face than what you may be used to seeing at the Commonweal—but don’t let that scare you,” said director Megan Pence. “It’s funny and tragic and frustrating and thought-provoking all at once. This is the kind of play that sticks with you days later, and will certainly prompt a conversation.”

The cast includes resident company members Jaclyn June Johnson, Jeremy van Meter, and Stela Burdt. Joining them are Erika Degraff and Tinne Rosenmeier, along with apprentice Alex Schlesinger.

All performances of Good People are at the Commonweal Theatre, 208 Parkway Avenue North, in downtown Lanesboro. Tickets are $35 with discounts available for students, seniors, and groups of 10 or more. There is also a Pay What You Can performance for anyone on Thursday, Sept. 15. This production contains adult subject matter and intense language, including profanity and racial slurs. It is recommended for mature audiences.

For details on all performance dates and the company’s current COVID policies, visit www.CommonwealTheatre.org. Tickets may be purchased online or by calling 1-800-657-7025.