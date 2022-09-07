City sets preliminary levy increase of 4.32%

Published 4:30 pm Wednesday, September 7, 2022

By Eric Johnson

During a work session Tuesday night, the Austin City Council unanimously advanced a 4.32% increase to the levy, resulting in a $343,000 increase.

This number will be brought to an official vote during the next City Council meeting. An approval would set next year’s final levy at $8,283,000.

According to Director of Administrative Services, Tom Dankert, this raise will result in an increase of $20 a year for an average home currently listed at $115,000.

This final 4.32% has been a target of the City Council since it was originally set at 7.05% early in the process. To get to the 4.32%, the council cut expenses by $162,000.

At the same time, the council voted against adding any staff next year to help maintain that target, including two new positions at the Austin Public Library for a library technology position and library aid.

They also said no to a hoped for housing inspector that would have allowed the city to take a proactive approach to neglected properties in Austin.

The one expense the council agreed to was an increase from $75,000 to $100,000 to deal with hazardous housing in Austin.

Once the levy is approved at the Sept. 19 meeting, then the council can only decrease the levy. It cannot be raised.

